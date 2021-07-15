Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Infosys stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

