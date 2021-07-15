Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Infosys stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.