Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

INBX stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.