InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $110.07, with a volume of 6635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.20.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

