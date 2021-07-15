Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Buys 1,685 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Veresh Sita purchased 1,685 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $149,965.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

