Insider Buying: CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.81 on Thursday. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. Research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

