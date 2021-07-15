Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,868.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXLS stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $8,470,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

