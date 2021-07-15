Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $78,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.