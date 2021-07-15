Insider Buying: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Acquires $23,700.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

HIL stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

