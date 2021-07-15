Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Purchases 966 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,473.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LMNR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

