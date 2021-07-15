Insider Buying: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Director Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

