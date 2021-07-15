Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 5,951 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.
Ambarella stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
