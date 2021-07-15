Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Sells 51,252 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 51,252 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $6,422,900.64.
AXON stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.
