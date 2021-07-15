Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Sells 51,252 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 51,252 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $6,422,900.64.

AXON stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

