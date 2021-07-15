Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sells 4,833 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $731,281.23.

BYND opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

