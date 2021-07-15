Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Sells 8,843 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46.

BLMN stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

