Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 12,621 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.23.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.