Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,238,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $137.12. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

