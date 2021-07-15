Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells 4,497 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

Shares of FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -630.44 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

