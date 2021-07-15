Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 7,571 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Byrne K. Mulrooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.75. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,220. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

