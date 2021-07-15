Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells 3,438 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98.

Douglas L. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $310.41 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.25 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.