Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $711,891.18 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,212,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,336,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $182.90 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medpace by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

