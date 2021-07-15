Insider Selling: Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Director Sells 300,500 Shares of Stock

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Director Lee D. Keddie sold 300,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $15,025.00.

NOVC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Novation Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.