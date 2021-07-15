Insider Selling: Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells 73,713 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,882.26.
OMER opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
