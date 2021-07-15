Insider Selling: Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells 73,713 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,882.26.

OMER opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

