Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $193,045.45 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PHR stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
