Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $193,045.45 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PHR stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

