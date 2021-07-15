Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $405.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

