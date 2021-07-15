Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $405.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.