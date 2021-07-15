Insider Selling: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 84,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,025. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

