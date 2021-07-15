Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells 9,120 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $373,555.20.

Ernst 02494 Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

