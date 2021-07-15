Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Sells 2,443 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $109,324.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

