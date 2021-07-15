Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,156,331 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

