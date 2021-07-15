Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.27.

NYSE:INSP opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

