Insureum (ISR) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $133,266.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00855197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.