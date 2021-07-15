Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.26. Intapp shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 4,183 shares changing hands.

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

