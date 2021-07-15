Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $141.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.