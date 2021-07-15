Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 2.8%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 57,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.66 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.39 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.67.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.