Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 507,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,197. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,550,400 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

