Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

