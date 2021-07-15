InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE IHG opened at $64.42 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.