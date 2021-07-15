International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

