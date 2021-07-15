International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFFT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFFT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.