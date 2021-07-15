Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.31

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$18.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 190,132 shares traded.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

