Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.85 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.85 ($3.35) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.56 ($3.01).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

