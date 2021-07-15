IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.76 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,447. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

