Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.04. 40,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

