Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 71,588 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises comprises approximately 1.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

