Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,596 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vocera Communications worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.25 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.