Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,448 shares of company stock worth $4,317,679. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 4,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,185. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

