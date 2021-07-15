Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 587,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000. At Home Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of At Home Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in At Home Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $70,057.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,888. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.