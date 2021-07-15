Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 434,038 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 176.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 81,512 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

