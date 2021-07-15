Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 195.7% in June

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

