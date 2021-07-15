Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 266,855 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 61,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.